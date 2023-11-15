Food 3D Printing Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global food 3D printing market revenue was around US$ 227.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,577 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Food 3D printing is a three-dimensional food product that can be made using a process for manufacturing and modifying food. A 3D food printer is an arrangement of software, actuators, storage containers, and sensors. It is typically made of food-grade plastic and stainless steel that work together to produce food.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The expansion of the custom food market is the primary driver of the food 3D printing market.

-The use of 3D food printing technology makes it possible to quickly and in huge quantities produce wholesome food items. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

-An increase in the usage of 3D printers to create plant-based meat substitutes may propel the market growth.

-Processing restrictions on several ingredients impede market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the market. Food security and nutrition are threatened by the lockdown enacted by the government. Several angles, including food shortage, food chain disruption, decreased purchasing power, increased food loss, unhealthy eating patterns, and an increase in unemployment and underemployment. Additionally, the inability to interact socially with friends, coworkers, parents, and other people while eating has led to anxiety, stress, fear, anguish, and worry, which had effects on everyone's health, especially those who are most vulnerable, like the elderly and hospitalized patients.

However, social isolation, personalized food production, decentralization of food production, public participation in food co-creation, socialization of the process, and the creation of new enterprises and jobs are all possible due to 3D food printing.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market in terms of shares. This is attributed to the region continent with the largest geographic footprint and the location of several manufacturing companies with strong technical backgrounds in additive manufacturing. Adoption of new technologies by the region's top manufacturers as well as the fact that the region leads the world in international tourism. , these factors are anticipated to boost the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global food 3D printing market are:

-Dovetailed

-3Desserts Graphiques

-Systems and Materials Research Corporation

-Natural Machines

-Redefine Meat Ltd

-3D Systems

-BeeHex

-Shiyin Technology Co., Ltd

-Print4taste GmbH

-byFlow B.V.

-TNO

-NOVAMEAT

-Aniwaa Pvt Ltd

-Barilla G. e R

-Fratelli Meadow

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global food 3D printing market segmentation focuses Ingredient, End User, Technologies and Region.

Segmentation based on Ingredient

-Proteins

-Sauces

-Dairy Products

-Carbohydrates

-Dough

-Fruits and vegetables

-Others

Segmentation based on End User

-Government

o Defense

o Education

o Emergency Services

-Commercial

o Retail Stores

o Bakery Manufacturers

o Confectionery Manufacturers

o Restaurants

-Residential

Segmentation based on Technologies

-Extrusion-based printing

-Binder jetting

-Selective laser sintering

-Inkjet printing

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

