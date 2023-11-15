High Pressure Grinding Roller Market Size, Share, Prominent Players, Analysis, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global high-pressure grinding roller market revenue was around US$ 400 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 701.6 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

High pressure grinding roller is utilized in rocks, minerals, and ores that are ground to a smaller size. The feed material is compressed between two revolving rollers, one of which floats and the other of which is fixed in place. HPGR is mostly used in pellet feed to improve the particles' specific surface area, enabling the production of robust pellets.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The rise in demand for grinding solutions with high efficacy and low emissions is anticipated to fuel the market expansion.

-Cement and ore & mineral processing plant construction has increased due to the industrialization and manufacturing sectors expanding in emerging nations like India, China, and the U.S. This is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

-With the addition of the new Ragland kiln line, the capacity of the current plant will be increased. It will also raise electrical and thermal efficiency and enable the introduction of a new low-carbon cement to Southeast consumers. Thus, this trend will fuel market expansion.

-An increase in investments in the mining and mineral industries is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the COVID-19 outbreak, several high-pressure grinding roller manufacturers had to halt operations in nations like U.S., China, and India. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, sales for manufacturers of high-pressure grinding rollers halted. Additionally, a scarcity of laborers and raw materials restricted the supply of high-pressure grinding roller system equipment, which declined the market's expansion. However, it is anticipated that the reopening of manufacturing facilities and the development of coronavirus vaccines will result in the reopening of high-pressure grinding roller businesses.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of the highest shares. It is predicted that this trend would continue during the forecast period. Due to the expansion of the cement and ore and mineral processing sectors in nations like Japan, India, and China. Additionally, a rise in government spending on infrastructure expansion has sped up the expansion of the high-pressure grinding roller industry in the region. All of these elements are anticipated to fuel the high-pressure grinding roller market's expansion in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global high pressure grinding roller market are:

-Polysius AG

-ABB Ltd

-Mining and Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

-Sunkaier

-FLSmidth & Co

-Citic Heavy Industries

-Koppern GmbH & Co, Metso

-Takraf

-Weir Group

-Outotec Oyj

-KHD Wedag Humboldt International AG

-Zenith Mining and Construction

-SGS S.A.

-ThyssenKrupp

-ZME Mining and Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

-AGICO

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global high pressure grinding roller market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End User Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

-Ferrous Material Processing

-Non-Ferrous Material Processing

Segmentation based on Application

-Diamond Liberation

-Base Metal Liberation

-Precious Metal Beneficiation

-Pellet Feed Preparation

Segmentation based on End User Industry

-Cement

-Ore and Mineral Processing

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

