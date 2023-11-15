Electric Tuk-Tuks Market Size, Outlook, Share, Segmentation Analysis, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global electric tuk-tuks market revenue was around US$ 462.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 844.6 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Electric tuk-tuks, sometimes referred to as e-rickshaws or toto, are small, three-wheeled vehicles that are powered by electricity stored in batteries. They have inserted rechargeable batteries in the rickshaw body, and they utilize those batteries to power an electric motor that serves as their engine. These battery-powered cars are ideal for short-distance transportation of both persons and freight.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The usage of electric tuk-tuks as a green and effective commute option is growing in popularity, as is the shared mobility trend. Thus, these factors drive market growth.

Rising gasoline prices, increased credit and finance choices, and the introduction of new products all open up opportunities for the major competitors on the market.

The high cost of batteries and the absence of EV charging standards restrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had an influence on the drivers of various electric tuk-tuks' sources of income, particularly in the passenger area, which contributed to the rapid rise in loan defaulters. This set off a series of events, with the sales of electric tuk-tuks being negatively impacted by the contraction of loan facilities. In addition, many governments banned the use of public transport as a result of the lockdown, which had a negative impact on the global market

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of shares. Due to an increase in demand for affordable commercial vehicles with low manufacturing costs, an expansion in manufacturing capacity, and a surge in demand for straightforward light cars. Electric 3-wheelers have also gained popularity in APAC compared to traditional 3-wheelers due to their affordability, eco-friendliness, lightweight, and reduced power consumption. Such, these factors boost the market growth in this region.

Segmentation Analysis

The global electric tuk-tuks market segmentation focuses on Power Type, Battery Type, Range, Price Range, and Region.

Segmentation based on Power Type

Up to 1000W

1000W to 1500W

Above 1500W

Segmentation based on Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Lead Acid

Segmentation based on Range

Upto 50KM

More Than 50KM

Segmentation based on Price Range

Low to Mid

High

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

