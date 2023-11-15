Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market revenue was around US$ 1.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) is a minimally invasive procedure that is used to identify diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and its surrounding organs and tissues. Endoscopic ultrasonography is a technique that involves the use of an endoscope, a small, flexible tube placed into the digestive tract, and an ultrasound machine.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rise in the incidences of gastrointestinal problems, chronic diseases, and surgical procedures are becoming more common. Thus, these factors are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Rising consumer demand for cutting-edge diagnostic tools and increasing healthcare costs of persons contribute to driving the market.

Increased government attempts to provide better healthcare facilities are expected to propel market growth.

Rise in ambulatory surgical clinics, medical tourism, and private hospital sectors fuel the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, several companies and manufacturers were halted. It is challenging for the pharmaceutical business to concentrate on R&D efforts, such as endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) research due to the crisis. The whole healthcare sector has concentrated on developing life-saving and COVID-19-related products throughout the pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market growth. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of important players.

However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth due to the rise in the prevalence of digestive disorders, improvements in the healthcare system, and the region's large population base.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global endoscopic ultrasound market are:

Olympus Medical

Limaca Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic Inc

Stryker Corporation

Sonoscape Medical Corp

cook medical

PENTAX Medical

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global endoscopic ultrasound market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Endoscopes

? Radial endoscope

? Linear endoscope

Ultrasound probes

Ultrasonic processors

Imaging system

Needles

Accessories

Segmentation based on Application

Oncology

Pancreatic conditions

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers and Clinics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

