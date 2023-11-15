Energy Logistics Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global energy logistics market revenue was around US$ 352.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,384.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Logistics is generally understood to be the process of organizing and transferring resources, such as tools, food, inventories, liquids, people, and materials from one location to the storage of the desired area. It involves managing the flow of commodities from one point of origin to the site of consumption to satisfy customers' needs.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increase in trade-related agreements, an increase in tech-driven energy logistics services, a rise in the adoption of IoT-enabled linked devices, and a rise in wind energy production capacities. Such, these factors propel the market growth.
The advent of last-mile deliveries, combined with logistics automation, increased productivity, and increased worker safety, opened up new prospects for the major players in the market.
The rise in the usage of oil and gas transportation is the trend in the market.
Inadequate infrastructure, greater logistics costs, and a lack of manufacturer control over logistics services may restrain the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, several businesses have ceased operations and are waiting for better market circumstances. During crisis, varies between the air, freight, and maritime sectors, they all have an impact on crucial supply chains in the logistics and transportation business. Additionally. Logistics companies support trade & commerce and assist companies in getting their products to clients as an essential component of value chains both domestically and beyond international borders.
Regional Insights
LAMEA is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in the need for economic growth, transport services, higher client demand spurred by e-commerce, and an increase in the number of new start-ups.
However, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue share. This is due to the simple use of outsourced logistics services and the significant government support provided for the expansion of the infrastructure in this region. Increased local and international import and export trade, which is expected to continue in the near future. Thus, these factors boost the market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global energy logistics market are:
DSV
Logistics Plus Inc
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Phoenix Freight Systems
BYD
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Beijing Automotive Co., Ltd
DB Schenker Logistics
Geodis
Apollo Energy Automobile Industry
C.H. Robinson
Rhenus Group
A.P. Moller ? Maersk
MGF
Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd
Deutsche Post DHL
Dongfeng Motor Corporation
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global energy logistics market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, Mode of Transport, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Oil & Gas
Renewable Energy
Power Generation
Energy Mining
Segmentation based on End-User
Government Sector
Private Sector
Segmentation based on Mode of Transport
Railways
Airways
Roadways
Waterways
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
