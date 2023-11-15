ENT Disorder Treatment Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Share, Revenue, Report, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global ENT disorder treatment market revenue was around US$ 2.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The ENT disorder treatment includes a variety of medications, including nasal steroids, nasal decongestant sprays, oral and topical antihistamines, and nasal saline washes. Additionally, a variety of medical devices are readily ear infections can be treated with a wide range of drugs and presbycusis.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased incidences of chronic rhinitis and sinusitis around the world also contribute to the market's expansion.

Increase in healthcare spending and government initiatives in developing nations. Thus, these factors are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The rise in the number of elderly people who need antibiotics to treat ear, nasal, and throat infections propels the market expansion.

The high cost of medical devices and operations for tonsillitis and sinusitis may constrain the ENT disorder treatment market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the market. This is attributed to the predominance of COVID-19, which is primarily linked to infections of the nose and throat. The pandemic is predominantly characterized by symptoms of the lower respiratory tract, such as coughing, fever, dyspnea, and tightness in the chest which can develop rapidly into acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Additionally, COVID-19 also brings on a variety of upper respiratory tract-related symptoms, such as sore throat, nasal congestion, and abnormal smells.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the ENT disorder treatment market and it is expected to continue during the forecast periods. Due to rising R&D facilities for the clearance and development of novel antibiotic therapies as well as rising demand for antibiotics to treat allergic disorders such tonsillitis, sinusitis, cholesteatoma, and ear infections. Thus, these factors propel the market growth.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative expansion due to the rising population in developing nations like India, China, and Japan, the rise in pollution, and the rise in the prevalence of infectious and allergy diseases boost the market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global ENT disorder treatment market are:

Pfizer Inc

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Bayer Ag

Sanofi

Mylan N.V.

Novartis

Glaxosmithkline plc

AstraZenca Plc

Akira Healthcare

Aurbindo pharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global ENT disorder treatment market segmentation focuses on Drug Type, Organ, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Drug Type

Antibiotics Drugs

Anti Inflammatory Drugs

Others

Segmentation based on Organ

Throat

o Tonsillitis

o Pharyngitis

o Tonsillopharyngitis

o Others

Ear

o Otitis Media

o Otitis Externa

o Meniere?s Disease

o Otomycosis

o Others

Nose

o Sinusitis

o Rhinitis

o Nasal Polyps

o Others

Segmentation based on End User

Hospital and clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

