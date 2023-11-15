Intelligent Pump Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Overview, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global intelligent pump market revenue was around US$ 11.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Intelligent pumps use cutting-edge technology to provide sophisticated features like automatically changeable pressure heads and speed of flow. Remote monitoring and control are also available for these pumps. It offers improved operational efficiency and is more energy-efficient. The electricity consumption can be controlled since the speed and pressure may be changed. Additionally, by avoiding overuse, the pump's lifespan is increased.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

- Facilities that treat wastewater frequently utilize intelligent pumps, and it is anticipated that this sector of the economy will expand. Thus, it is anticipated to propel the market growth.

- Predictive maintenance is possible due to integrated technologies. Due to these benefits, intelligent pumps are a great choice for large and complicated industries. As a result, this factor boosts the market expansion.

- Due to the development of Industry 4.0, cloud platforms and new sensors are expected to create ample opportunities in the market for the key players.

- Expensive initial investment and unstable raw material costs. Such, these factors restrain the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, several producers in the market were forced to halt operations in nations like India, China, and the U.S. In the earliest lockdowns, this break had a direct impact on the revenue of companies that make clever pumps. However, a lack of labor and raw materials also limited the supply of raw materials for intelligent pump end users, which slowed down the market. Furthermore, the severity of the pandemic has greatly decreased after two years of the crisis. Due to the introduction of immunizations, major market participants are recovering quickly.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market. This is attributed to financial activities such as industrialization, modern farming, urbanization, and an intensifying need for potable water that have followed expansions in this region. The global chemical industry is also heavily dominated by Indonesia, India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan. In addition, Intelligent pumps are often used in facilities that treat wastewater, and it is projected that this economic sector will grow. It is therefore expected to fuel market expansion in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global intelligent pump market are:

- Ingersoll Rand Inc

- ITT Inc

- Circor International

- Armstrong Fluid Technology

- Wanner International Ltd

- Hydra-Cell

- Wilo SE

- Unico LLC

- Flowserve Corporation

- Sulzer Ltd

- Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)

- Grundfos Holding A/S

- Xylem Inc

- Yaskawa Electric Corporation

- Ketek Group

- ABB

- All Pump Solutions

- KSB SE & Co. KGaA

- Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global intelligent pump market segmentation focuses on End-User Industry, Type, Component, and Region.

Segmentation based on End User Industry

- Industrial

? Water and wastewater

? Oil and gas

? Power generation

? Others

- Building Solutions

Segmentation based on Type

- Centrifugal

- Positive Displacement

Segmentation based on Component

- Pumps

- Control Systems

Segmentation based on Region

- North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Western Europe

- The UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Western Europe

- Eastern Europe

- Poland

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia & New Zealand

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of MEA

- South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

