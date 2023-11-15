Hospital Cleaning Technologies Market Size, Outlook, Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global hospital cleaning technologies market revenue was around US$ 389.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 948.4 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Hospital cleaning technologies include cutting-edge cleaning supplies and methods that are applied globally to clean and sanitize hospitals. These cutting-edge methods include steam sterilizers, electrostatic spray technology, ultrasonic cleaning, and UV light disinfection. They also contain the disinfectants and sanitizers needed to clean both the facility's interior and outside surfaces.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-Health-related ailments are becoming more common, surgeries are performed more frequently, more public and private institutions, and increase in medical tourism. Such factors boost the market growth.

-Several innovative technologies are connected to UV light disinfection, ultrasonic cleaning, and air purification. Thus, these factors create lucrative opportunities in the market.

-Worries about the safety of reprocessed instruments may constrain the hospital cleaning technologies market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. During the crisis, rise in demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection. The healthcare sector and other commercial organizations have surged that manual cleaning procedures be abandoned, hence promoting UV light-based disinfection. This is done to inhibit the coronavirus from spreading. As a result, the demand for such cutting-edge cleaning technologies as UV lights, ESS, and air purifiers has increased, which has resulted in a rise in market expansion.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market. This is attributed due to the existence of key companies, increased governmental initiatives, a developed healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in the frequency of infectious diseases caused by viruses and bacteria.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rise in HAIs, increased awareness of hygiene-related health issues, advancements in advanced cleaning technology, and an increase in surgical procedures all contribute to fueling the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global hospital cleaning technologies market are:

-Emerson Electric

-Koninklijke Philips N.V

-Nordson Corporation

-L&R Ultrasonics

-Kimberly-Clark Corporation

-3M Company

-Coway Co Ltd

-Toshi Automation Solutions

-American Specialties Inc

-Ecolab Inc

-Panasonic Corporation

-Blueair AB

-Crest Ultrasonics

-STERIS PLC

-MaxCharge

-Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd

-Omegasonics

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global hospital cleaning technologies market segmentation focuses on Products, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Products

-UV light disinfection system

-Ultrasonic cleaning devices

-Sanitizer Dispensers

-Air Purifier

-Others

Segmentation based on Application

-Sanitization

-Surface Cleansers

o Surface Sanitizer

o Toilet Cleansers

o Floor Cleansers

-Instrument Decontamination

Segmentation based on End User

-Private Hospitals

-State Owned Hospitals

-Community Hospitals

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

