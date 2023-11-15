Dirt Bike Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global dirt bike market revenue was around US$ 9.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 19 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A dirt bike is an off-road motorcycle designed specifically for riding on challenging surfaces including rocks, muddy tracks, unpaved roads, and dirt. These bikes are two-wheeled, like ordinary motorbikes, but they are much lighter and feature far more durable suspensions and tires. There are several different types of dirt bikes available for use in racing, touring, and other applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The popularity and development of motocross competitions, an increase in disposable money, and the introduction of electric dirt bikes all contribute to the market's expansion.

Growing emphasis on improved performance & comfort by automakers and technological advancements in dirt bikes open up new potential for the major players in the market.

Uncomfortable seating arrangements and the high cost of purchasing and maintaining dirt bikes are two issues that are anticipated to restrain market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Numerous small and large participants in the motorcycle industry are dealing with problems like production halts and government-mandated facility closures, among others. However, several industry leaders in the motorcycling sector are working extremely hard to restructure their production process and supply chain to accommodate the delivery of vital medical supplies.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of the highest share. Rising demand for sports, and adventure activities and increased spending on labor and materials as well as general improvements to the operating and production processes for dirt bikes support market expansion in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global dirt bike market are:

BETAMOTOR Motor Corporation

Polini Motori

Piaggio & C. SpA

Scorpa

BMW AG

Yamaha Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Husqvarna Motorcycles

Cobra Motorcycle

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Zero Motorcycles, Inc

SSR Motorsports

Benelli

Sherco

KTM AG

Bultaco Bikes

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global dirt bike market segmentation focuses on Type, Propulsion Type, Application, Price Range and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Motocross Motorcycle

Enduro Motorcycle

Trail Motorcycle

Track-racing Motorcycle

Segmentation based on Propulsion Type

ICE

Electric

Segmentation based on Application

Commercial

Personal

Industrial

Others

Segmentation based on Price Range

Low to Mid

High

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

