Dirt Bike Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global dirt bike market revenue was around US$ 9.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 19 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
A dirt bike is an off-road motorcycle designed specifically for riding on challenging surfaces including rocks, muddy tracks, unpaved roads, and dirt. These bikes are two-wheeled, like ordinary motorbikes, but they are much lighter and feature far more durable suspensions and tires. There are several different types of dirt bikes available for use in racing, touring, and other applications.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The popularity and development of motocross competitions, an increase in disposable money, and the introduction of electric dirt bikes all contribute to the market's expansion.
Growing emphasis on improved performance & comfort by automakers and technological advancements in dirt bikes open up new potential for the major players in the market.
Uncomfortable seating arrangements and the high cost of purchasing and maintaining dirt bikes are two issues that are anticipated to restrain market expansion.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Numerous small and large participants in the motorcycle industry are dealing with problems like production halts and government-mandated facility closures, among others. However, several industry leaders in the motorcycling sector are working extremely hard to restructure their production process and supply chain to accommodate the delivery of vital medical supplies.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in terms of the highest share. Rising demand for sports, and adventure activities and increased spending on labor and materials as well as general improvements to the operating and production processes for dirt bikes support market expansion in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global dirt bike market are:
BETAMOTOR Motor Corporation
Polini Motori
Piaggio & C. SpA
Scorpa
BMW AG
Yamaha Corporation
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd
Husqvarna Motorcycles
Cobra Motorcycle
Honda Motor Co. Ltd
Zero Motorcycles, Inc
SSR Motorsports
Benelli
Sherco
KTM AG
Bultaco Bikes
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global dirt bike market segmentation focuses on Type, Propulsion Type, Application, Price Range and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Motocross Motorcycle
Enduro Motorcycle
Trail Motorcycle
Track-racing Motorcycle
Segmentation based on Propulsion Type
ICE
Electric
Segmentation based on Application
Commercial
Personal
Industrial
Others
Segmentation based on Price Range
Low to Mid
High
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
