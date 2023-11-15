Decentralized Identity Market Size, Outlook, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global decentralized identity market revenue was around US$ 157.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 78.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Decentralized identity is an open-standard identity authentication that offers a safe platform for user identification. The platform is based on individuals' verifiable credentials with the aid of a range variety of independent and transparent data interchange technologies, including blockchain or other distributed ledger technology.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17498

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Surge in security breaches, identity fraud, and security breaches. Thus, these factors are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Increased adoption of blockchain identification solutions in banks has a positive impact on market expansion.

Numerous applications for blockchain identification solutions and the rising popularity of mobile platforms and applications are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the decentralized identity market.

Lack of technical experience, shifting legal conditions, and a lack of regulations. Such factors constrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. Due to the increased pace of digital transformation among commercial businesses to ensure a reliable online platform for business operations, the COVID-19 crisis had sped up market expansion. Decentralized identification solutions were widely used to improve the identity verification process for users and offer a safe storage environment for identity information related to online services. Due to the pandemic, technology has made significant advancements. Numerous companies began offering internet services when COVID-19 outbreak. It made online users more concerned about their identity security.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market. Enterprises in this region are investing in new technologies to increase productivity. The rapidly developing digital world needs efforts and innovations to stay up with the consequent rise in fraud and privacy problems. A different, more straightforward technique that comprehends the security model is required to keep data secure. Rising identity theft in the public and government sectors may encourage more people to use protection services. Such factors boost the decentralized market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global decentralized identity market are:

Ping Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Wipro Limited

Serto Civic Technologies

DragonChain

1Kosmos

Nuggets

Validated ID

R3

SecureKey Technologies

Accenture plc

Avast

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global decentralized identity market segmentation focuses on Enterprise Size, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Segmentation based on End User

Enterprises

o BFSI

o Government

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Retail and E-commerce

o IT and Telecom

o Others

Individual

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Decentralized Identity Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Decentralized Identity market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Decentralized Identity Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Decentralized Identity market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Decentralized Identity market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2030. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Decentralized Identity market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Decentralized Identity market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Decentralized Identity business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443491831/2796/2023-11-15T01:18:26