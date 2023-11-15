Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size, Demand, Key Player, Share, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global driver monitoring systems market revenue was around US$ 2.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The driver monitoring system (DMS), also known as the driver state sensing (DSS) system, is an automobile safety feature that guards against accidents brought on by drowsy driving. Two or more cameras are employed by DMS to track and monitor the eyes, and if the driver's level of attention is in danger, an alarm will sound.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Technology advancements and laws require the installation of driver monitoring systems in automobiles. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market expansion

The introduction of light commercial vehicles, such as trucks equipped with driver monitoring systems, by automobile manufacturing companies. Thus, it boosts market growth.

Rising demand for driver health monitoring systems and increased use of driver monitoring systems in electric vehicles fuels the global market growth.

Complex structures and high initial costs and complex structures constrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, global supply chains and production have suffered significant damage. In addition, during the pandemic, the demand for driver monitoring systems decline. As the market slowly begins to reopen, demand for systems is anticipated to increase in the short term.

Regional Insights

Europe is anticipated to dominate the market. The automotive business is growing due to the technological advancements in the region that allow for greater drive quality and efficient enforcement of safety features. The use of driver monitoring in automotive safety systems has expanded with the popularity of autonomous driving growing. The adoption of safety systems in cars to increase safety and comfort is fueled by the presence of enabling legislation and affordable vehicles. Automotive manufacturers in this region have concentrated on lowering the number of traffic deaths with the help of initiatives like eSafety Aware and other educational campaigns. such, these factors propel the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global driver monitoring systems market are:

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd

Continental AG

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

NXP Semiconductors

Magna International Inc

Mobileye B.V

Texas Instruments

DENSO Corporation

Intel Corporation

Valeo SA

Autoliv, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global driver monitoring systems market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Type of Monitoring, Vehicle Propulsion, Component, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation based on Type of Monitoring

Driver State Monitoring

Driver Health Monitoring

Segmentation based on Vehicle Propulsion

ICE Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Segmentation based on Component

Cameras

Sensors

Others

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

