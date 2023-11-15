Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size, Demand, Key Player, Share, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global driver monitoring systems market revenue was around US$ 2.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The driver monitoring system (DMS), also known as the driver state sensing (DSS) system, is an automobile safety feature that guards against accidents brought on by drowsy driving. Two or more cameras are employed by DMS to track and monitor the eyes, and if the driver's level of attention is in danger, an alarm will sound.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Technology advancements and laws require the installation of driver monitoring systems in automobiles. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market expansion
The introduction of light commercial vehicles, such as trucks equipped with driver monitoring systems, by automobile manufacturing companies. Thus, it boosts market growth.
Rising demand for driver health monitoring systems and increased use of driver monitoring systems in electric vehicles fuels the global market growth.
Complex structures and high initial costs and complex structures constrain market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, global supply chains and production have suffered significant damage. In addition, during the pandemic, the demand for driver monitoring systems decline. As the market slowly begins to reopen, demand for systems is anticipated to increase in the short term.
Regional Insights
Europe is anticipated to dominate the market. The automotive business is growing due to the technological advancements in the region that allow for greater drive quality and efficient enforcement of safety features. The use of driver monitoring in automotive safety systems has expanded with the popularity of autonomous driving growing. The adoption of safety systems in cars to increase safety and comfort is fueled by the presence of enabling legislation and affordable vehicles. Automotive manufacturers in this region have concentrated on lowering the number of traffic deaths with the help of initiatives like eSafety Aware and other educational campaigns. such, these factors propel the market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global driver monitoring systems market are:
Panasonic Corporation
Hitachi, Ltd
Continental AG
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd
NXP Semiconductors
Magna International Inc
Mobileye B.V
Texas Instruments
DENSO Corporation
Intel Corporation
Valeo SA
Autoliv, Inc
Robert Bosch GmbH
Renesas Electronics Corporation
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global driver monitoring systems market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Type of Monitoring, Vehicle Propulsion, Component, Sales Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Segmentation based on Type of Monitoring
Driver State Monitoring
Driver Health Monitoring
Segmentation based on Vehicle Propulsion
ICE Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Segmentation based on Component
Cameras
Sensors
Others
Segmentation based on Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
