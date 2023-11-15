Ediscovery Market Size, Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, Size And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global eDiscovery market revenue was around US$ 11.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 26.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The term "eDiscovery" refers to a group of procedures for locating, securing, accessing, analyzing, reviewing, and creating electronically stored information (ESI). It is widely utilized in legal procedures, whether civil or criminal, as well as to support official investigations. ESIs of all kinds, including emails, photos, documents, voice recordings, spreadsheets, internet sources, computer programs, and other types, are frequently used as eDiscovery resources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising acceptance of digitalization, increased security of metadata, and artificial intelligence (AI) drive the global market growth.

Increased market penetration in numerous end-use industries is anticipated to fuel the global eDiscovery market.

The high initial costs of installation and upkeep of eDiscovery data may constrain the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the pandemic, the eDiscovery market services have grown dramatically due to an increase in demand for digital evidence across numerous industries. The emergence of the third wave of COVID-19 in the US and the UK is projected to have an impact on the expansion of the eDiscovery market in 2022. Additionally, the BFSI industry has been deploying eDiscovery solutions internationally, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market due to the major players in this region. The use of forensics, collecting, and data analysis to boost the market. Furthermore, it is projected that increased awareness of investigation, litigation, and legal activities as well as FOIA eDiscovery use case requests in this region propel the market.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global eDiscovery market are:

Lighthouse eDiscovery Inc

KLDiscovery Limited

CS Disco Inc

Cloudnine

International Business Machines Corporation

Nuix Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Onna Technologies Inc

ZyLAB Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global eDiscovery market segmentation focuses on Offerings, Organization Size, Use Cases, End-Use Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offerings

Services

o Document Processing and Administrative Support

o Shared Services

o Trustee Services

o Contact Centre Services

o Others

Solutions

o Forensics and Collections

o Processing and Hosting

o Data Analytics

o Document Review

o Contract Solutions

o Business Advisory Solutions

o Spend Management Solutions

o Others

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Segmentation based on Use Cases

Investigation

Litigation and Legal Operations

Early Case Assessment

Others

Segmentation based on End Use Vertical

Government and Public Sector

Legal

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunications

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

