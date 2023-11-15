Ediscovery Market Size, Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, Size And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global eDiscovery market revenue was around US$ 11.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 26.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The term "eDiscovery" refers to a group of procedures for locating, securing, accessing, analyzing, reviewing, and creating electronically stored information (ESI). It is widely utilized in legal procedures, whether civil or criminal, as well as to support official investigations. ESIs of all kinds, including emails, photos, documents, voice recordings, spreadsheets, internet sources, computer programs, and other types, are frequently used as eDiscovery resources.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rising acceptance of digitalization, increased security of metadata, and artificial intelligence (AI) drive the global market growth.
Increased market penetration in numerous end-use industries is anticipated to fuel the global eDiscovery market.
The high initial costs of installation and upkeep of eDiscovery data may constrain the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
During the pandemic, the eDiscovery market services have grown dramatically due to an increase in demand for digital evidence across numerous industries. The emergence of the third wave of COVID-19 in the US and the UK is projected to have an impact on the expansion of the eDiscovery market in 2022. Additionally, the BFSI industry has been deploying eDiscovery solutions internationally, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the market due to the major players in this region. The use of forensics, collecting, and data analysis to boost the market. Furthermore, it is projected that increased awareness of investigation, litigation, and legal activities as well as FOIA eDiscovery use case requests in this region propel the market.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global eDiscovery market are:
Lighthouse eDiscovery Inc
KLDiscovery Limited
CS Disco Inc
Cloudnine
International Business Machines Corporation
Nuix Limited
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
Onna Technologies Inc
ZyLAB Technologies
Microsoft Corporation
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global eDiscovery market segmentation focuses on Offerings, Organization Size, Use Cases, End-Use Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Offerings
Services
o Document Processing and Administrative Support
o Shared Services
o Trustee Services
o Contact Centre Services
o Others
Solutions
o Forensics and Collections
o Processing and Hosting
o Data Analytics
o Document Review
o Contract Solutions
o Business Advisory Solutions
o Spend Management Solutions
o Others
Segmentation based on Organization Size
Large Enterprise
SMEs
Segmentation based on Use Cases
Investigation
Litigation and Legal Operations
Early Case Assessment
Others
Segmentation based on End Use Vertical
Government and Public Sector
Legal
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecommunications
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
