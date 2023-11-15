Courier Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global courier services market revenue was around US$ 382 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 659.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Courier service is a facility or service that allows for the quick and efficient pickup and delivery of products or documents from one location to another. A business that offers this service is known as a courier company. A courier business assesses a fee for the cargo based on its weight and the urgency of its delivery.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growth of the e-commerce sector and rise in demand for package delivery in time. Such factors propel the market growth.

Increase in the use of courier services by individual consumers to ship documents such as printed materials, original certificates, and others. Thus, these factors drive market expansion.

Rise in the use of services for official documents, such as passports, banking documents, and other business-related paperwork. Such factors drive market growth.

Poor infrastructure and greater shipping costs are the two main factors that constrain market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown global supply systems halted. chains have suffered significant damage and international transportation had subject to strict regulations, especially for air traffic. Therefore, during the first few months of COVID-19, cross-border shipping was virtually impossible.

The pandemic had led to a decrease in documents and letters parcels, while e-commerce parcels have grown. During a crisis, the e-commerce and daily essentials sector is anticipated to have a beneficial impact on the courier services sector. B2C services emerged during the pandemic as B2B courier services struggled and came to an end due to the rapid expansion of the online retail and e-commerce industries.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market. Due to the rise in e-commerce, rapid population growth, rise in disposable incomes & standards of living, high government support for the development of logistics infrastructure, and expansion of global trade, the demand for last-mile delivery services in this region is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. Additionally, a considerable increase in online retail sales and a rise in the demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are both anticipated to support the expansion of the courier services market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global courier services market are:

United Parcel Service Inc

SG Holdings Co. Ltd

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corporation

Singapore Post Ltd

Nippon Express

PostNL NV

DB Schenker

Qantas Courier Limited

SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd

DSV AS

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global courier services market segmentation focuses on Service Type, Destination, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service Type

B2B

B2C

C2C

Segmentation based on Destination

Domestic

International

Segmentation based on End Use

Services

Wholesale and Retail Trade

Healthcare

Industrial and Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

