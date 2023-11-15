Cork Flooring Market Size, Segmentation Analysis, Trends, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cork flooring market revenue was around US$ 61.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 111.9 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Cork flooring is an eco-friendly flooring option that is primarily comprised of cork bark. The substance is extracted from the tree, processed into a fine powder, and compressed. It is natural, renewable, and sustainable. It can be laid on a variety of substrates, including cement board, wood, and tile as long as the subfloor is dry and flat.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased industrialization and urbanization lead to swift economic growth, which is anticipated to drive market growth.

Rising remodeling and rehabilitation of outdated buildings in industrialized nations is anticipated to boost market expansion.

Increase in construction activities in some regions, including Asia Pacific and Europe as well as a rise in demand for highly appealing flooring solutions for buildings. Thus, this factor fuels the market.

Rising emphasis on sustainable development is driving the demand for cork flooring products that are reasonably eco-friendly. As a result, major players have been inspired to innovate and create environmentally friendly cork flooring which creates ample opportunities in the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, many enterprises had to halt operations in nations including India, China, and the U.S. However, during the pandemic, the sales of producers were directly harmed by this interruption. Lack of raw materials and labor also limited the supply of cork flooring. Therefore, it is hoped that the reopening of production facilities and the development of coronavirus disease vaccines will result in the reopening of cork flooring organizations.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market in terms of the highest share. Due increase in residential and commercial construction is expected to have a favorable impact on demand for cork flooring in this region. In addition, the bulk of the region's nations are investing in the building industry to expand their economies. Such factors propel the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global cork flooring market are:

Jelinek Cork

Corksribas

Globus Cork

Amorim Cork Flooring

The Home Depot

Consolidated Carpet Industries

Expanko Resilient Flooring

Woodcrete

Zandur

Beach Bros Ltd

Green Buildings LLC

COREtec

We Cork

APC Cork

Capri Collections

Advance Cork International

Global Market Partners Inc

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global cork flooring market segmentation focuses on Type, Installation Method, Construction Type, End-User Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Sheet form

o Offline

o Online

Tile form

Segmentation based on Installation Method

Floating

Glue-down

Segmentation based on Construction Type

New construction

Replacement

Segmentation based on End-User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

