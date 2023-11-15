Cork Flooring Market Size, Segmentation Analysis, Trends, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cork flooring market revenue was around US$ 61.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 111.9 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Cork flooring is an eco-friendly flooring option that is primarily comprised of cork bark. The substance is extracted from the tree, processed into a fine powder, and compressed. It is natural, renewable, and sustainable. It can be laid on a variety of substrates, including cement board, wood, and tile as long as the subfloor is dry and flat.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increased industrialization and urbanization lead to swift economic growth, which is anticipated to drive market growth.
Rising remodeling and rehabilitation of outdated buildings in industrialized nations is anticipated to boost market expansion.
Increase in construction activities in some regions, including Asia Pacific and Europe as well as a rise in demand for highly appealing flooring solutions for buildings. Thus, this factor fuels the market.
Rising emphasis on sustainable development is driving the demand for cork flooring products that are reasonably eco-friendly. As a result, major players have been inspired to innovate and create environmentally friendly cork flooring which creates ample opportunities in the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, many enterprises had to halt operations in nations including India, China, and the U.S. However, during the pandemic, the sales of producers were directly harmed by this interruption. Lack of raw materials and labor also limited the supply of cork flooring. Therefore, it is hoped that the reopening of production facilities and the development of coronavirus disease vaccines will result in the reopening of cork flooring organizations.
Regional Insights
Europe dominated the market in terms of the highest share. Due increase in residential and commercial construction is expected to have a favorable impact on demand for cork flooring in this region. In addition, the bulk of the region's nations are investing in the building industry to expand their economies. Such factors propel the market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global cork flooring market are:
Jelinek Cork
Corksribas
Globus Cork
Amorim Cork Flooring
The Home Depot
Consolidated Carpet Industries
Expanko Resilient Flooring
Woodcrete
Zandur
Beach Bros Ltd
Green Buildings LLC
COREtec
We Cork
APC Cork
Capri Collections
Advance Cork International
Global Market Partners Inc
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global cork flooring market segmentation focuses on Type, Installation Method, Construction Type, End-User Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Sheet form
o Offline
o Online
Tile form
Segmentation based on Installation Method
Floating
Glue-down
Segmentation based on Construction Type
New construction
Replacement
Segmentation based on End-User Industry
Residential
Commercial
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
