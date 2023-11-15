Fabric Glue Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global fabric glue market revenue was around US$ 10.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 20.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Fabric glue is a liquid adhesive material for mending and repairing flexible textiles like clothing, cushions, vinyl seats, and other items. It serves as a good substitute for stitching or sewing as it aids in forming bonds with materials. Fabric glue typically comes in two varieties: temporary and permanent. It is employed in a variety of end-use sectors, including garment, textile, automotive, and household applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increase in demand for fabric glue to fulfill the gluing activities for disposable items made of non-woven and varied woven textiles. Such factors to fuels the market growth.

Technological advancements in this industry, such as the creation of high-quality acrylic monomer emulsion. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Lack of knowledge about the uses and advantages of fabric glue among consumers is anticipated to restrain market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate negative impact on the market. The growth of the fabric glue market is anticipated to show an increased trend in the approaching years as various governments around the world have simplified the regulations. The rise in demand from textile, personal care, automotive, furniture, and internet shopping, and rising attention on an accelerating economic recovery throughout the world due to the expansion of the market and v-type recovery.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in the use of fabric glue in packaging, automotive, healthcare, textile, and other industries. The use of fabric glue in the medical field. It is utilized in the formulation of many medical and hygiene-related goods since it speeds up the bonding process and is very flexible, heat- and water-resistant. These elements boost the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global fabric glue market are:

Tear Mender

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Group

Prestige Coating Limited

Henkel

Permatex Canada Inc

H.B. Fuller Company

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Gutermann GmbH

Arkema

Prym Consumer USA Inc

Duncan Enterprises Company

Beacon Adhesives Inc

Cattie Adhesives

Frameware LLC

Odif USA

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global fabric glue market segmentation focuses on Type, End-use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Permanent

Temporary

Segmentation based on End-use Industry

Industrial

Automotive

Textiles

Home Furnishing

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

