Fabric Glue Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global fabric glue market revenue was around US$ 10.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 20.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Fabric glue is a liquid adhesive material for mending and repairing flexible textiles like clothing, cushions, vinyl seats, and other items. It serves as a good substitute for stitching or sewing as it aids in forming bonds with materials. Fabric glue typically comes in two varieties: temporary and permanent. It is employed in a variety of end-use sectors, including garment, textile, automotive, and household applications.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increase in demand for fabric glue to fulfill the gluing activities for disposable items made of non-woven and varied woven textiles. Such factors to fuels the market growth.
Technological advancements in this industry, such as the creation of high-quality acrylic monomer emulsion. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market growth.
Lack of knowledge about the uses and advantages of fabric glue among consumers is anticipated to restrain market expansion.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate negative impact on the market. The growth of the fabric glue market is anticipated to show an increased trend in the approaching years as various governments around the world have simplified the regulations. The rise in demand from textile, personal care, automotive, furniture, and internet shopping, and rising attention on an accelerating economic recovery throughout the world due to the expansion of the market and v-type recovery.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in the use of fabric glue in packaging, automotive, healthcare, textile, and other industries. The use of fabric glue in the medical field. It is utilized in the formulation of many medical and hygiene-related goods since it speeds up the bonding process and is very flexible, heat- and water-resistant. These elements boost the market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global fabric glue market are:
Tear Mender
Nan Pao Resins Chemical Group
Prestige Coating Limited
Henkel
Permatex Canada Inc
H.B. Fuller Company
Pidilite Industries Ltd
Gutermann GmbH
Arkema
Prym Consumer USA Inc
Duncan Enterprises Company
Beacon Adhesives Inc
Cattie Adhesives
Frameware LLC
Odif USA
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global fabric glue market segmentation focuses on Type, End-use Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Permanent
Temporary
Segmentation based on End-use Industry
Industrial
Automotive
Textiles
Home Furnishing
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
