HEALTHCARE HOLDING/WINTERBERG ACQUIRES WINTHER MEDICAL

(MENAFN- Pressat) Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a Leading Swiss Medtech Services and Distribution group, managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, expands Portfolio with Winther Medical Acquisition

Baar, Switzerland - October 2023

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully acquired Winther Medical, a major addition to their Buy and Build platform in Swiss Medtech services and distribution and its first asset, Senectovia Medizinaltechnik AG.

Specialising in innovative products within the hospital, imaging and emergency services domains, Winther Medical is renowned for its sourcing of top-tier, cutting-edge products from global manufacturers. The comprehensive product range at Winther Medical is distinguished by its superior functionality, reliability, modern design and user-centric approach. Embracing collaborations with hospital staff, the company values and integrates insights from medical professionals to continuously enhance their product range and services.

"The integration of Winther Medical into our platform underscores our commitment to delivering significant synergies that will elevate service quality, broaden our product spectrum, and fortify our presence in the realm of hospital and emergency care," stated Fabian Kroeher, Executive Director of Winterberg.

"The inclusion of Winther Medical AG within the Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG portfolio is an opportunity to offer cutting-edge solutions and new, innovative products in traumatology, radiology, hospital infection prevention as well as ambulant services and mountain rescue for our customers," noted Torbjörn Winther, CEO of Winther Medical AG.

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG's strategy aligns with their vision of becoming a leading player in the Swiss Medtech services and distribution landscape by continually advancing innovative solutions and enhancing their portfolio to better serve their customers' evolving needs.

About Winther Medical AG

Winther Medical AG is a Swiss distributor to hospitals, imaging and emergency services and focuses on representing innovative premium products.

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a prominent player in the Swiss Medtech services and distribution space, dedicated to expanding its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and collaborations. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company endeavors to set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry through cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH

Winterberg Advisory GmbH based in Gruenwald, Germany, manages Private Equity investment funds which are primarily active in Small and Midcap Buy and Build platforms.

About Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG based in Zug, Switzerland is an independent family office investing in Small and Midcap Private Equity as well as selectively in Ventures, Real Estate and other asset classes.