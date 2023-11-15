Infinigate Cloud Brings Secure Cloud Services To Norway

(MENAFN- Pressat) Oslo, Norway: 15/11/23. Infinigate Cloud, the Secure Cloud expert business unit of Infinigate Group, the EMEA Cybersecurity Value-add Distribution Powerhouse, is launching its services in Norway.

Infinigate Norway's MSP partners will benefit from Infinigate Cloud's 25+ years' born in the cloud experience, Microsoft expertise and deep technical knowledge to deliver value-add, secure cloud solutions.

Security enables productivity in today's flexible and hybrid working world. With cyber criminals inventing new ways to target organisations and individuals, business need for MSPs' expert cybersecurity consultancy to keep them safe and productive has never been greater.

Integrated, best in class cybersecurity, cloud productivity and infrastructure solutions naturally fit together, enabling MSPs to provide a more comprehensive security posture for their end customers, especially in the SMB space.

With Infinigate Cloud, MSPs gain access to the expertise to help customers transition to comprehensive secure cloud solutions, accelerating their digital transformation.

Michael Frisby, Senior Vice President of Cloud Services at the Infinigate Group, says:“Helping MSPs keep their customers secure and productive is at the centre of Infinigate Cloud's purpose and mission. We are excited to bring our unique set of capabilities across cybersecurity, Microsoft Cloud, digital delivery and MSP focus to Norway. There are considerable growth opportunities for our MSP and vendor partners and Infinigate Cloud is focused on serving partners to help them unlock this opportunity. We help partners embrace the as-a-service consumption of modern IT solutions, investing heavily in skilling, sales and marketing programmes that help MSPs grow their businesses faster.”

Cecilie Andersen, Head of Infinigate Cloud Norway, comments:“We are delighted to be able to add Infinigate Cloud to our offering in Norway, helping our partners deliver valuable services to their customers, as they transition to the cloud. The secure cloud market in Norway is expected to grow substantially over the next 5 years and Security-as-a-Service (SEC-aaS) is increasingly what customers opt for, to protect their business from escalating cyber risk in an efficient manner. We'll be supporting our partners in setting up managed service offerings which will offer a substantial advantage in a highly competitive market.”

