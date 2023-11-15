(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA)

1952 -- The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) opened door for clients to be the first national bank operating in State of Kuwait and the Gulf region. NBK capital was one million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD).

1961 -- Kuwait TV began telecasting in black-and-white for four hours daily.

1990 -- State of Kuwait submitted a draft resolution to UN Security Council to request Secretary General to act to protect data containing information about the population of Kuwait. The data were copied to compact discs and smuggled outside of Kuwait by the national resistance during Iraq's occupation.

1997 -- Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor opened a center for early intervention for children with special needs with the objective of providing care and rehabilitation.

2001 -- Kuwait Ambassador to Britain Khaled Al-Duwaisan named an honorary citizen by Queen Elizabeth II, the first Arab to get this title.

2009 -- Kuwait National Assembly rejected a request by MP Faisal Al-Meslem to block cooperation with Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah.

2012 -- State of Kuwait's permanent representative to UN announced a donation of over USD eight million for UN agencies and funds for the year 2013.

2013 -- Renowned artist Ayaoub Hussein passed away at the age of 83 after a life rich of artistic achievements.

2015 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) inaugurated the first high voltage station within the oil sector as part of the biofuel project.

2018 -- State of Kuwait handed UNRWA USD 42.1 million to aid Palestinian refugees. The total sum that Kuwait donated to the agency had reached USD 50 million this year.

2019 -- Kuwait National Seismic Network (KNSN), affiliated with Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), recorded a 3.4-magnitude quake in Rawdhatain area, north of Kuwait.

2020 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) offered a KD-1 grant to UNICEF, supporting the organization's plans to aid displaced Syrians during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

2021 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to delegate some of his constitutional authorities to Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

2022 -- Former Minister of Information Mohammad Al-Sanousi passed away after a long illustrious career in media and tourism. (end) gta