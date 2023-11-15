CNBC: US House Of Reps. Passes Bill To Avoid Gov't Shutdown

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill to avoid government shutdown, the Senate will cast a vote next, said a US media source late Tuesday.

According to CNBC, the House approved a bill that would avert a government shutdown, sending the measure next to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

The final tally was 336 in favor to 95 opposed, with 127 Republicans joining 209 Democrats to pass the bill, the source added.

For newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, the bipartisan vote sends an early signal to the Senate and the White House that he is willing to reach across the aisle to pass pragmatic legislation when it is necessary.

Under the two stage funding expiration plan, certain federal programs like the Food and Drug Administration, military construction, veterans' benefits, transportation, housing, urban development, agriculture, energy and water programs would be funded through January 19. For everything else, February second would the cutoff date.

The "laddered" continuing resolution, or CR, will fund parts of the government until January 19 and others until February second. Once it is approved by the Senate, the bill goes to President Joe Biden, who has signaled he is open to signing it.

Without a funding bill in place that has been passed by both chambers and signed by the President, the government will shut down at 11:59 p.m. eastern time Friday.

The CR passed in the House with broad bipartisan support, which it needed, after Republican leaders decided to bring it to the floor under a procedural move that required a two-thirds majority, and not a simple majority, in order to pass. (end)

amm













