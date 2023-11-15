Catch The Thanksgiving Discount Of 15% On Soundcloud Promotion Services, 15Th

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Music Promotion Club is one of the most trusted names in the music promotion industry and has clients scattered around the globe. The company is here with its newest Thanksgiving special sale which gives users the opportunity to get promotional services at a discounted rate of flat 15% . The website will be running this sale on the auspicious occasion of Thanksgiving which will start on 15th November and will continue till 22nd of the month . Artists who are trying to get attention in the industry and increase their fan bases can easily grab this opportunity to start a new wave for their careers.

SoundCloud is one of the most popular online audio streaming platforms which sets the perfect background to push an artist's profile and their musical creations. With millions of monthly users, the platform is also an excellent place where getting viral means reaching thousands of listeners from all over the world. Music Promotion Club and its most effective yet affordable SoundCloud Promotion Services make sure that this opportunity is completely utilized and that aspiring talents can find their fame and popularity easily. The company creates a bridge between the talent and its recognition and with the specially crafted marketing strategies, Music Promotion Club helps the artists strengthen their grounds in this competitive music industry.

The website of Music Promotion Club displays a total of four packages, specially crafted to get the maximum impact of the promotional campaigns. The first package is titled 'Soundcloud Marketing Package' which offers daily 1 hour of social sharing, and content marketing for 4-5 days with 13K - 14K+ listeners, 130+ likes with 70+ reposts, increased online engagement and followers. The second package, 'SOUNDCLOUD Marketing Weekly Pack' offers daily two hours of social sharing, content marketing for 4-5 days, 1 Paid Press Release with distribution to 3-4 sites, and 1 music blog. This package also comes with 15K - 16K+ listeners, 200+ likes with 90+ reposts on multiple tracks.

The third package is titled 'SOUNDCLOUD Promotion Package' which offers the artists 31K - 32K+ listeners, 260+ likes with 130+ reposts with increased online visibility, engagement, and more followers. Getting this package means there will be daily 4 hours of social sharing and content marketing for 5-6 days with 1 Paid Press Release, 1 music blog, and 1 music review. The last package, the 'SOUNDCLOUD Promotion Weekly Package' comes with benefits like 6-8 hours of daily social sharing, content marketing for 5-6 days with 1 Paid Press Release, 2 music blogs, and 2 music reviews. Getting this package will benefit the artist 36K - 37K+ listeners, 300+ likes with 260+ reposts with a guarantee.

Some of these packages also come with the latest event promotion, video creation, email marketing, and custom banners, and with all the packages, the artists will get the chance to choose 1 keyword based on their genres. Music Promotion Club also gives the opportunity to customize a package so the artists can pick and choose which services they want and maximize the marketing campaign impact even more! So Get More Soundcloud Plays with instant and immediate exposure today.

On top of that, artists can also treat themselves with the Music Promotion Premium Packages that let them promote their music on various music sites like MTV, Billboard, etc., and get genuine exposure. This premium package comes with daily 4-5 hours of manual work on 10 SoundCloud tracks, 5-6 Press Release Distribution, 7-8 Music Blogs 4 Music Reviews and 1 Artist Interview published in popular music blog sites along with 5-6 Page EPK (Electronics Press Kit), and so much more. This package will get the artist more than 210,000 plays on the platform with a guarantee.

So choose any of the packages, best-suited for you and get started on this promotional journey!! Make sure to avail of the flat 15% discount, from 15th-22nd November . Happy Thanksgiving!