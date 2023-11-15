               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Defense Minister Meets Chairman Of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex


11/15/2023 1:11:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The visit of the delegation led by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the UAE is underway.

As part of the visit, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Air Vice-Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in military, military-technical and other fields were discussed.

MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107425386

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search