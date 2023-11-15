Azerbaijan Defense Minister Meets Chairman Of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The visit of the delegation led by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the UAE is underway.

As part of the visit, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Air Vice-Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in military, military-technical and other fields were discussed.