Azerbaijan Defense Minister Meets Chairman Of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The visit of the delegation led by the Azerbaijan Defense
Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the UAE is underway.
As part of the visit, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Defense
Ministry met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical
Complex, Air Vice-Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan, Azernews reports,
citing the ministry.
During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Pakistan in military, military-technical and other fields were
discussed.
