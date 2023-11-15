War Update: Over 60 Combat Clashes Recorded On Nov 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 60 combat clashes took place at the Ukrainian front in the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, there have been more than 60 combat engagements. In total, the enemy launched eight missile attacks and 59 air strikes, as well as 49 rocket salvos on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the report says.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, a number of civilians were killed and wounded. Private households and apartment blocks, as well as other civilian infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Vilshana, Petropavlivka, and Cherneshchyna of Kharkiv region; Pishchane and Serebryanske Forestry, Luhansk region; Serebrianka, Siversk, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Arkhangelske, Novokalynove, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region; Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav and Beryslav of Kherson region.

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, running sabotage and reconnaissance missions in order to prevent Ukrainian troops from redeploying to the war zones where more intense hostilities are underway.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka areas of Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight Russian attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched assaults in the areas of Nadiia and Serebryanske Forestry of Luhansk region, none of which saw any gains.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region. Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their own assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and equipment and gaining a foothold.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to besiege the town but Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold their defenses, depleting the invasion force. Russian assaults saw no success in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, Vodiane, and east of Pervomaiske of Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy ran unsuccessful assaults in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka areas of Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

The enemy launched no offensive (assault) operations in Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, Ukraine's Armed Forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and equipment and exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian units are engaged in counter-battery combat, pushing the enemy out of their firing positions close to the Dnipro banks and inflicting high-precision fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has launched 10 strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters, Also, Ukraine's air defense forces downed a Su-25 attack aircraft, two Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs, 17 reconnaissance drones, and a Kh-59 guided missile.

Missile forces hit six enemy clusters, a control post, 17 artillery systems in firing positions, three air defense systems, and a fuel depot.

