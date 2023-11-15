Russia Trying To Seize Battlefield Initiative From Ukraine - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces are running several simultaneous offensive operations in Ukraine, trying to regain the initiative on the battlefield.

This is stated in the latest review of war developments posted by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank.

"Russian forces are likely trying to regain the theater-level initiative in Ukraine by conducting several simultaneous offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, although it remains unclear if Russian forces will be able to fully regain the initiative as Ukrainian forces maintain pressure on critical areas of the front," the review says.

It is noted with reference to several Ukrainian officials, the situation on the frontlines remains difficult, but Ukraine generally controls the battlefield. "Russian forces will likely struggle to fully regain the initiative across the theater, however, and Ukrainian forces are continuing their own offensive operations and making tactical-level gains along the front, particularly in western Zaporizhia Oblast and on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast," the report emphasizes.

ISW analysts say the Russian military command will likely have to choose between redeploying its units to strengthen its own offensive in certain directions, or strengthening existing positions to contain the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "These choices will likely hinder Russia's ability to fully regain the initiative in the coming weeks," the review concludes.