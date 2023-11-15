IGB Completes Majority Of Finishing Works

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The prevailing
majority of finishing works within the Interconnector
Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) are now successfully completed, the ICGB, the
pipeline operator, told Trend.
"The implementation of anti-erosion measures is still ongoing in
some mountainous areas with steep slopes, completion is expected
within the next few months," said the company.
The gas interconnector Greece – Bulgaria connects the natural
gas transmission network of Greece near the town of Komotini with
the Bulgarian transmission network near the town of Stara
Zagora.
The interconnector has an overall length of 182 km and a
technical capacity of 3 bcm per year with an option for increasing
the transmission capacity to up to 5 bcm per year with the
construction of a compressor station on Greek territory that would
also allow for reverse flow.
IGB is being developed in great synergy with the LNG terminal
near the Greek city of Alexandroupolis, which is set for completion
by the end of 2023. With the terminal's implementation, IGB's
capacity may see a significant boost of up to 5 bcm/y, which will
further ensure the independent energy deliveries in the region.
