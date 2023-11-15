SME World Forum In Baku Teaches Children Basic Secrets Of Entrepreneurship (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) At the“Training for Future Entrepreneurs” event, which took
place within the SME World Forum 2023 in Baku, schoolchildren
received information about business activities from foreign experts
and local entrepreneurs.
The purpose of the forum, held within the framework of World
Entrepreneurship Week and with the support of the Ministry of
Economy, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA)
and the International Council of Small Businesses (ICSB), is to
study best practices in the field of support and development of
small and medium-sized businesses, expanding institutional
partnerships, identifying stakeholders, new opportunities for
cooperation, promoting young entrepreneurship, a favorable business
environment and potential investment opportunities in
Azerbaijan.
As part of the forum, which takes place on November 13-16, a
number of events are being organized.
The first event within the framework of the SME World Forum 2023
took place on November 14 at the XXI Century International
Education and Innovation Center. Representatives of KOBİA, ICSB and
the XXI Century International Education and Innovation Center, 6th
and 9th grade students, and entrepreneurs took part in the event
entitled“Training for Future Entrepreneurs.”
The event, organized with the aim of teaching schoolchildren the
basic secrets of entrepreneurship, is considered one of the
innovative educational events. In an event that included essential
elements for preparing future business leaders, ICSB experts
provided schoolchildren with essential information on core
entrepreneurship concepts, including marketing, pricing and
customer behavior. In the entrepreneurship simulation, students
traded using fictitious money and gained experience building real
business relationships and managing finances.
About 100 schoolchildren from the XXI Century International
Education and Innovation Center, Landau School, Eureka Lyceum,
Azerbaijan British College and Baku British School took part in the
event.
At the end, schoolchildren who successfully completed the
program were awarded ICSB certificates.
