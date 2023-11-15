SME World Forum In Baku Teaches Children Basic Secrets Of Entrepreneurship (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) At the“Training for Future Entrepreneurs” event, which took place within the SME World Forum 2023 in Baku, schoolchildren received information about business activities from foreign experts and local entrepreneurs.

The purpose of the forum, held within the framework of World Entrepreneurship Week and with the support of the Ministry of Economy, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) and the International Council of Small Businesses (ICSB), is to study best practices in the field of support and development of small and medium-sized businesses, expanding institutional partnerships, identifying stakeholders, new opportunities for cooperation, promoting young entrepreneurship, a favorable business environment and potential investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

As part of the forum, which takes place on November 13-16, a number of events are being organized.

The first event within the framework of the SME World Forum 2023 took place on November 14 at the XXI Century International Education and Innovation Center. Representatives of KOBİA, ICSB and the XXI Century International Education and Innovation Center, 6th and 9th grade students, and entrepreneurs took part in the event entitled“Training for Future Entrepreneurs.”

The event, organized with the aim of teaching schoolchildren the basic secrets of entrepreneurship, is considered one of the innovative educational events. In an event that included essential elements for preparing future business leaders, ICSB experts provided schoolchildren with essential information on core entrepreneurship concepts, including marketing, pricing and customer behavior. In the entrepreneurship simulation, students traded using fictitious money and gained experience building real business relationships and managing finances.

About 100 schoolchildren from the XXI Century International Education and Innovation Center, Landau School, Eureka Lyceum, Azerbaijan British College and Baku British School took part in the event.

At the end, schoolchildren who successfully completed the program were awarded ICSB certificates.