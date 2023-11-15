Azerbaijan Boosts Natural Gas Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan has
witnessed a 4.2 percent increase in natural gas production during
the first ten months of this year compared to the same period last
year, reaching a total of 40.1 billion cubic meters, the country's
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on X, Trend reports.
He noted that out of this, 19.8 billion cubic meters were
exported.
Additionally, oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan during
this period amounted to 25.3 million tons, with 21 million tons of
oil and condensate being exported, said Shahbazov.
Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas
Corridor on December 31, 2020. The total cost of the project
amounted to $33 billion, notably less than the initially forecasted
$45 billion. Capital expenditures for the Southern Gas Corridor
project are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8–10 years.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU reached an agreement to
increase the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor
from the existing 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic
meters by 2027.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107425380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.