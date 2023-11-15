Azerbaijan Discloses Volume Of Gas Exports To Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan exported 9.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe in the first ten months of 2023, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

Shahbazov specified that exports to Türkiye totaled 8.1 billion cubic meters, while exports to Georgia amounted to 1.9 billion cubic meters.

Additionally, the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline reportedly played a significant role, delivering 4.7 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye during the same period.

Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. The total cost of the project amounted to $33 billion, notably less than the initially forecasted $45 billion. Capital expenditures for the Southern Gas Corridor project are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8–10 years.

In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU reached an agreement to increase the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor from the existing 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

