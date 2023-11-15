Azerbaijan Discloses Volume Of Gas Exports To Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan
exported 9.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe in the
first ten months of 2023, the country's Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.
Shahbazov specified that exports to Türkiye totaled 8.1 billion
cubic meters, while exports to Georgia amounted to 1.9 billion
cubic meters.
Additionally, the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline reportedly played a
significant role, delivering 4.7 billion cubic meters of gas to
Türkiye during the same period.
Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas
Corridor on December 31, 2020. The total cost of the project
amounted to $33 billion, notably less than the initially forecasted
$45 billion. Capital expenditures for the Southern Gas Corridor
project are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8–10 years.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU reached an agreement to
increase the volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor
from the existing 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic
meters by 2027.
