Two Azerbaijani Banks To Pay Compensation To Depositors Of Muganbank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. By the decision
of Baku Court, Azerbaijan's Muganbank was recognized bankrupt, and
the Deposit Insurance Fund was appointed as a liquidator of the
bank, Deposit Insurance Fund told Trend .
In accordance with the Law of Azerbaijan "On Deposit Insurance",
November 24, 2023 was determined as the day of the insured event in
Muganbank.
According to the Deposit Insurance Fund, compensation payments
will be made through International Bank of Azerbaijan and Kapital
Bank from November 27. According to Article 28.3 of the Law of
Azerbaijan "On Deposit Insurance", the Deposit Insurance Fund
accepts depositors' applications within one year from the date of
the first publication of the notice on compensation payment.
Insured depositors can receive statements on their savings
accounts at the head office of Muganbank (21B Ahmad Rajabli Street,
Narimanov district, Baku). In accordance with the order of
compensation payment it is necessary to submit deposit agreement,
deposit book or other documents confirming making a deposit in
accordance with the legislation and their copy, as well as the
depositor's ID, when applying to any branches and offices of
International Bank of Azerbaijan and Kapital Bank. If the
representative of the depositor applies for compensation, he/she
should provide a notarized power of attorney together with the
above documents.
Insured depositors will be able to get application forms from
November 27 in branches and offices of International Bank of
Azerbaijan and Kapital Bank, as well as on the website of the
Deposit Insurance Fund ( Compensation will be paid
by all branches and departments of International Bank of Azerbaijan
and Kapital Bank.
Deposits will be compensated in accordance with the Law of
Azerbaijan "On deposit insurance". The amount of compensation will
be in the amount of 100 percent of the insured deposit, but not
exceeding 100,000 manat ($58,823), and the amount of compensation
of funds on bank accounts opened by individuals in connection with
entrepreneurial activity will not exceed 20,000 manat
($11,764).
Detailed information on the procedure of compensation payment
can be found on the website of the Deposit Insurance Fund.
