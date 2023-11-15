AZAL Offers Passengers Discounts To Dubai Tourist Attractions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Passengers travelling with the national flag carrier of
Azerbaijan to Dubai from November 15, 2023, to March 31, 2024, can
enjoy discounts at popular tourist and entertainment attractions in
the largest city of the UAE.
AZAL clients can get a 15% discount at the Dolphin Bay
Dolphinarium and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, as well as 20% off at
The View at the Palm observation deck and the AYA Universe Museum
in Dubai. To activate the discounts, AZAL passengers should present
their boarding passes and passports when visiting these sites.
Please note that the offer is valid for single use only and is
not applicable during public holidays in the UAE.
Travel with AZAL, and don't miss the opportunity to visit the
fascinating attractions of Dubai!
