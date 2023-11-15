Belize Ends Diplomatic Relations With Israel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Belize government has severed diplomatic ties with Israel in response to its actions in the Gaza Strip, which are viewed as violations of humanitarian law.



Belize's government immediately suspended its consulate's activities in Tel Aviv. They are also withdrawing their honorary consul.



The reason given for this action is Israel's continuous, heavy bombardment in Gaza. These attacks by the Israel Defense Forces have caused over 11,000 deaths, mostly civilians.



Belize's government is urging Israel to cease fire immediately and allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza.



Bolivia has also broken off relations with Israel, while Chile and Colombia are critically reviewing their diplomatic stance.



Both countries have summoned their ambassadors for discussions about Israel's military actions in the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.



On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale missile attack from Gaza into Israel and carried out an armed incursion into southern Israel.







Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by declaring Israel in a state of war. The Israeli military mobilized 360,000 reservists and began intensive air strikes on Gaza.



By late October, Israeli forces entered Gaza to target Hamas infrastructure and free hostages.



Since October 9, Israel has restricted basic supplies to Gaza, causing massive civilian displacement.



Humanitarian aid is reaching the area slowly through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.



Numerous countries are advocating for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. There's increasing support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace in the region.



Official figures report about 1,200 deaths and 5,500 injuries in Israel, with around 11,500 deaths and over 29,000 injuries in Gaza due to the conflict.

