Cencosud Teams Up With Ifood To Revolutionize Brazil’S Online Shopping

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chilean retail giant Cencosud has entered Brazil's dark store market by acquiring dark stores from Brazil's delivery market leader, iFood.



Dark stores are local warehouses used to fulfill online orders. They are not open to the public. This strategy helps speed up deliveries.



This deal aims to use both companies' strengths.



They plan to mix Cencosud 's market knowledge and operations with iFood's online skills and delivery know-how.



This move is big for both firms. Cencosud's Spid brand will now run iFood's dark stores in Rio de Janeiro. Their goal is to make deliveries faster in the city.



Sebastián Los, Cencosud's manager in Brazil, talked about the deal. He believes the partnership will make online grocery shopping better.



He expects quicker deliveries, efficient service, and happy customers.



Renata Torres from iFood also shared her thoughts. She said Cencosud/Spid and iFood together can serve online shoppers well and quickly.







She is sure about the success of this partnership.



Their plan is to grow the business in Rio de Janeiro. They want to work together and make a big impact. The first stores in Ipanema, Tijuca, and Centro are already open.



The next step is to open more stores in different areas. They will use the iFood app for this.



iFood, started in 2011 in São Paulo, also runs ten physical stores. Now, it's growing with dark stores too.

Background

The entry of Cencosud into Brazil's dark store market marks a significant shift. This move by a Chilean company into Brazilian e-commerce is noteworthy.



iFood, leading in Brazil's delivery industry, gains a strong partner in Cencosud. This partnership allows iFood to expand its reach with Cencosud's resources.



The blend of iFood's tech and Cencosud's retail expertise is unique.



This approach follows a global trend where retailers are focusing on online sales. Dark stores are becoming popular worldwide.



They meet the rising demand for quick deliveries. This trend started in more developed e-commerce markets and is now spreading globally.



Cencosud's move is a smart response to this global shift. By joining with iFood, they're adapting to changing consumer habits.



This collaboration shows how traditional retail is evolving. It also highlights the growing importance of e-commerce in Latin America.

