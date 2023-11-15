China Boosts Real Estate With $137 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China is gearing up for a significant financial initiative, planning to inject 1 trillion yuan (equivalent to $137 billion) to bolster its real estate market.



This money will go to urban and housing projects. Bloomberg News learned this from people who know the plan.



The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will give out the money. They will use state banks to do it.



The money will help families buy homes. The people who shared this did not give their names.



Vice Premier He Lifeng started this idea. It's a key step to fixing the real estate market. This market has been in a bad state for years.



It's hurting China's economy and how people feel about spending money.







It will be more than ever if they give out 1 trillion yuan. The final amount might still change. The PBOC hasn't said anything about it yet.



The PBOC has a special program for this. They give low-cost money to public banks. These banks then lend to companies. These companies fix up poor neighborhoods.



The companies buy land from local governments with this money. Then, the governments give cash to families who had to move.



This helps them buy new or existing homes.



Bruce Pang, an expert on China's economy, talked about this plan. He said it's not just to grow the economy. It's to make things better in the long run.



He thinks private companies will also spend a lot, maybe 10 trillion yuan, because of this government money.

Background

This plan shows China's commitment to its real estate sector. Real estate is key for China's economy.



It's been struggling recently. This caused problems in the economy and for people's confidence.



China's use of financial aid is not new. They've done this before to help different sectors. This time, it's for real estate. This sector is important for growth and stability.



The size of this financial aid is unusual. It's bigger than past efforts. This shows how serious the real estate problem is. China wants to make sure the market recovers.



Other countries have also helped their real estate markets. But China's approach is unique in its size and focus.



It targets specific areas like housing for families. This can make a big difference.



The success of this plan could set an example. Other countries might follow China's lead.



It's a big step in addressing real estate challenges. This could change how countries support their economies.

