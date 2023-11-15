US Dollar Down Before US Inflation Update

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Tuesday morning, the US dollar is experiencing a drop, mirroring trends in other emerging markets, as investors await news about inflation in the US.



Interest rates are also going down today. This is happening before a holiday in Brazil. The stock market there will be closed tomorrow.



Right now, the US dollar is worth R$ 4.90. This is 0.29% less than before. It's 10 a.m. in Brasília.



Yesterday, the dollar closed at R$ 4.91. This was a tiny increase of 0.01%. The highest it was was R$ 4.94. The lowest was R$ 4.91.



This year, the Brazilian real has gotten stronger against the dollar. It's up by 7.30%. On January 3rd, it was at its highest, R$ 5.46.



On July 31st, it was at its lowest, R$ 4.73. The average rate has been R$ 5.01.



The real is doing well this year. It's third in a list of 23 emerging market currencies.







The best one this year is the Colombian peso. It's up by 17.02%. The worst is the Argentine peso. It's down by 97.58%.



Here's how Latin American currencies are doing:



- The Colombian peso is up by 17.02%.

- The Peruvian sol is down by 0.08%.

- The Mexican peso is up by 9.69%.

- The Chilean peso is down by 8.57%.

- The Argentine peso is down by 97.58%.



The Ibovespa index fell a little yesterday. It went down by 0.13%. It ended at 120,568.14 points.



The best stocks yesterday were:



- Lojas Renner , up by 3.01%.

- Totvs, up by 2.83%.

- Petrobras PN, up by 2.79%.



The worst stocks were:



- Magazine Luiza, down by 3.89%.

- Grupo Casas Bahia, down by 3.85%.

- CVC Brasil, down by 3.62%.

