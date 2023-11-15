US Dollar Down Before US Inflation Update

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Tuesday morning, the US dollar is experiencing a drop, mirroring trends in other emerging markets, as investors await news about inflation in the US.
Interest rates are also going down today. This is happening before a holiday in Brazil. The stock market there will be closed tomorrow.
Right now, the US dollar is worth R$ 4.90. This is 0.29% less than before. It's 10 a.m. in Brasília.
Yesterday, the dollar closed at R$ 4.91. This was a tiny increase of 0.01%. The highest it was was R$ 4.94. The lowest was R$ 4.91.
This year, the Brazilian real has gotten stronger against the dollar. It's up by 7.30%. On January 3rd, it was at its highest, R$ 5.46.
On July 31st, it was at its lowest, R$ 4.73. The average rate has been R$ 5.01.
The real is doing well this year. It's third in a list of 23 emerging market currencies.
The best one this year is the Colombian peso. It's up by 17.02%. The worst is the Argentine peso. It's down by 97.58%.
Here's how Latin American currencies are doing:
- The Colombian peso is up by 17.02%.
- The Peruvian sol is down by 0.08%.
- The Mexican peso is up by 9.69%.
- The Chilean peso is down by 8.57%.
- The Argentine peso is down by 97.58%.
The Ibovespa index fell a little yesterday. It went down by 0.13%. It ended at 120,568.14 points.
The best stocks yesterday were:
- Lojas Renner , up by 3.01%.
- Totvs, up by 2.83%.
- Petrobras PN, up by 2.79%.
The worst stocks were:
- Magazine Luiza, down by 3.89%.
- Grupo Casas Bahia, down by 3.85%.
- CVC Brasil, down by 3.62%.
MENAFN15112023007421016031ID1107425298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.