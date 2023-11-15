Celebrating 40 Years: Rock In Rio Unveils 2024 Line-Up

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio is gearing up for its grand 40th anniversary in 2024, and they have just announced their first main act on Monday.



Ed Sheeran will be the star on the main stage, Palco Mundo. This is his first time at Rock in Rio, Brazil. He has played at the festival in Lisbon and Las Vegas before.



NE-YO, an international artist, will also perform. From Brazil, singer Ludmilla is in the line-up too.



Rock in Rio is in September 2024. The dates are 13th, 14th, 15th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd. It's in Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park.



Tickets go on sale on December 7 at 7 PM. They will be online at Ticketmaster Brazil.



The Rock in Rio Card is a special ticket. You buy it before knowing all the acts. Later, you can pick the day you want to go.







Last year, these cards sold out fast. It took just 1 hour and 28 minutes. If you want one, plan early.



The price for a Rock in Ri Card is R$ 755, or R$ 377.50 for a half-price ticket. There's no extra fee. You can pay by PIX or credit card. You can also pay in six parts.

Background

Rock in Rio is a major music festival . It started in 1985. Since then, it has become one of the world's largest festivals.



The festival is known for its diverse line-up. It includes stars from different music genres. This attracts a wide range of fans.



The choice of Ed Sheeran as a headliner reflects this diversity. He's popular across many countries. His presence can draw a big crowd.



NE-YO and Ludmilla add more variety to the festival. NE-YO is known internationally. Ludmilla is a star in Brazil. This mix of artists shows the festival's global appeal.



Rock in Rio has a history of selling tickets fast. This shows its popularity. Fans are eager to attend, so tickets go quickly.



The flexible Rock in Rio Card is unique. It lets fans decide later which day to attend. This is good for people who are unsure now.



The festival's impact on Rio de Janeiro is big. It boosts tourism and the local economy. Many people come to the city for the festival.

MENAFN15112023007421016031ID1107425297