US Probes Latam Nations For Aluminum Dumping

The US Department of Commerce is investigating possible aluminum dumping by 15 countries, including Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic.



The inquiry began on October 4, 2023. The Department received complaints about these countries.



The complaints also include China, India, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Vietnam.



The U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition and the United Steelworkers Union filed these complaints.



These groups are asking for anti-dumping measures. They want to protect the US aluminum industry.



The complaints suggest that aluminum from these countries is being sold at unfairly low prices in the US. This might hurt the US industry.







The petitioners say US producers are suffering. They blame the cheap imports. They also mention the law's insignificance threshold. Several countries are supposedly exceeding it.



For others like Ecuador, India, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Italy, and the UAE, their total imports are significant. Together, they exceed the 7% threshold.



The petitioners show evidence of harm to the US industry. They list lost sales, reduced market share, and lower prices.



They also mention reduced production, capacity use, and shipments to the US.



The Department of Commerce believes these imports could be unfair. They're based on estimated dumping margins for each country.



These margins range widely. For instance, China's is 376.85%, while Mexico's is between 76.68% and 82.03%.



The International Trade Commission will make a preliminary decision soon. They have 45 days from the complaint filing to do so.



They'll decide if these imports harm the US industry.



The petitioners have identified specific companies in these countries. These are the alleged sources of dumped aluminum .

Background

This investigation reflects a growing trend in global trade scrutiny. The US often investigates dumping to protect domestic industries.



Dumping occurs when a country sells goods abroad below market value. This can harm industries in the importing country.



The US has a history of imposing anti-dumping duties. These duties aim to level the playing field for US businesses.



In recent years, there's been an increase in such trade investigations. Aluminum is crucial for many industries, from automotive to construction.



Thus, protecting the US aluminum sector is seen as vital for economic health. The choice of countries in this probe is notable. It includes both major economies and smaller nations.



The outcome of this investigation could impact global aluminum trade. It might lead to higher costs for importers in the US. This could, in turn, affect prices in various industries.



The action also signals the US's strict stance on fair trade practices. It shows a commitment to safeguarding domestic production.



The decision of the International Trade Commission will be closely watched. It will set a precedent for future trade relations and industry protection strategies.

