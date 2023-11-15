Brazil’S Coffee Exports To China Soar In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil, famous for its coffee production, saw a significant increase of 187.28% in its coffee exports to China in the first ten months of the year.



The Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé announced this news on Monday. From January to October, Brazil shipped 918,916 60-kilogram coffee bags to China.



This quantity far exceeded the 319,871 bags sent during the same timeframe in 2022.



Cecafé highlighted China's role in a recent statement. They confirmed China as Brazil's coffee trade's tenth most significant partner.



The increase in exports to China played a major role. It contributed to a 37.5% rise in Brazil's coffee shipments to Asia in the first ten months of 2023.



Asia's share in Brazil's total coffee exports stood at 21.6%. This is notable as Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America.



Additionally, the October data from Cecafé revealed a continuing trend. Brazil exported 4,355,596 bags of coffee, each weighing 60 kilograms.



This marked a 21.8% increase from the previous year's October exports.





Background

This remarkable growth in Brazil's coffee exports to China signals a shifting dynamic in global coffee trade. Historically, Brazil has been a dominant player in the coffee market.



The surge in exports to China suggests a diversification in Brazil's export destinations. It reflects China's increasing demand for quality coffee.



This trend is also indicative of Brazil's ability to meet the growing global coffee consumption needs.



Brazil has a unique capacity to expand its market reach compared to other coffee-exporting nations.



This growth strengthens Brazil's position in the global market and sets a benchmark for export expansion.



The sustained increase in exports to Asia, led by China, highlights Brazil's strategic success in tapping into new and growing markets.

MENAFN15112023007421016031ID1107425290