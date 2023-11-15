Brazil’S Lula Criticizes Israel’S Response In Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva openly criticized Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.



He described these attacks as indiscriminate, leading to the death of innocent Palestinian civilians. His remarks referenced the response to Hamas's attacks on October 7.



President Lula voiced these concerns at the Palácio do Planalt , his official workplace. Here, he was signing a new law related to university admissions.



In his speech, he stressed the serious nature of the conflict. He equated Hamas's actions with those of Israe , highlighting the loss of innocent lives.



Lula da Silva expressed his deep concern for the affected groups, especially children and women.







He strongly condemned bombing in areas populated by civilians, such as near hospitals. He argued for prioritizing civilian protection in conflict situations.



The president also discussed Brazil's involvement in the conflict. He spoke about evacuating 32 Brazilians from Gaza to Egypt, a move facilitated by Brazil's negotiations with Israel.



This evacuation, completed on Sunday, shows Brazil's concern for its citizens in conflict zones.



These citizens returned to Brasilia on Monday aboard a government plane. This act underscores Brazil's commitment to its nationals abroad.

Background

President Lula's criticism aligns with Brazil's approach to international conflicts. Brazil prioritizes humanitarian concerns over political interests.



Traditionally, the country advocates for peace and diplomacy. The president's emphasis on civilian safety reflects this stance.



His comments highlight the complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Brazil's evacuation of its citizens demonstrates its commitment to protecting its people.



This action sets an example for other countries in similar situations. It shows Brazil's ability to negotiate effectively in international crises.



Lula's statements shed light on Brazil's foreign policy, focusing on human rights and civilian safety.

