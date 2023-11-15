Mexican President Pushes For Migration Aid Plan With Biden

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, plans to discuss a migration aid plan with U.S. President Joe Biden. He announced this intention on Monday.



The discussion aims to address migration issues in Latin America. They will talk during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum's Economic Leaders' Meeting.



In a press conference in Sonora, López Obrador emphasized tackling migration's root causes.



He noted that stable jobs, fair wages, and well-being can encourage people to remain in their homelands.



Therefore, he sees U.S. assistance as crucial in addressing these migration drivers.



López Obrador described the migration issue as multifaceted, involving economic and social crises and political instability in Latin America and the Caribbean .







"I will raise this topic with President Biden during my U.S. visit. It's essential to keep pushing for a plan that helps Latin American and Caribbean nations," he stated.



The Mexican President also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting migrants' rights since his term began in December 2018.



He advocates for solutions respecting human rights, rather than resorting to deportations, walls, or militarizing borders.



López Obrador is scheduled to participate in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. This event will take place in San Francisco, USA, from November 15 to 17.

Background

President López Obrador's approach marks a significant stance in Mexico's foreign policy. Historically, Mexico has been at the forefront of migration issues in the region.



The proposed plan with the U.S. reflects a proactive strategy to tackle root causes of migration.



This approach differs from more reactive, enforcement-focused strategies. It aligns with global calls for humane and comprehensive migration solutions.



The plan's focus on economic and social factors is in line with international best practices.



López Obrador's commitment to migrants' rights continues a tradition of Mexico advocating for human dignity in migration.



His participation in the APEC meeting signifies Mexico's role in shaping global economic and migration policies.

