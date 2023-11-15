Rise In Femicides And Rapes In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first half of 2023, Brazil experienced a 2.6% increase in violence against women, culminating in a total of 722 femicide cases.



Rape cases also saw a significant rise of 14.9%, with 34,000 incidents reported.



These figures include cases involving vulnerable individuals, such as minors under 14 or those unable to give consent.



The Brazilian Forum on Public Security (FBSP) released this data on Monday, November 13, 2023.



These statistics come from police reports across Brazilian states and the Federal District.



However, they remain subject to change following ongoing investigations or legal proceedings.



A sharp rise in femicide cases was most notable in Brazil's Southeast region. It was the only region to report an increase, with 273 victims.







This marked a 16.2% increase from the first half of 2022. Other regions reported decreases:



- The Midwest saw a 3.6% decrease, with 81 deaths.

- The North experienced a 2.8% drop, with 69 deaths.

- The Northeast had the largest decline of 5.6%, with 187 deaths.

- The South reported a 3.4% decrease, with 112 deaths.



In terms of absolute numbers, São Paulo had the most cases (111). The Federal District showed the largest year-to-year increase (250%).



Roraima reported the fewest cases (3), and Mato Grosso do Sul had the largest decline (-61.5%).



Additionally, female homicides, where the murder isn't gender-motivated, increased. The first half of the year saw 1,902 such cases.

Female Homicides

This rise in female homicides contrasts with the national trend of decreasing violent crime .



The Monitor of Violence reported a 3.4% drop in violent crimes across Brazil in the same period.



Femicide, classified in Brazilian law since 2015, is defined as murder due to domestic violence, gender discrimination, or contempt.



The increase in rape and vulnerable rape cases was most pronounced in the South, with a 32.4% increase. This upward trend was consistent nationwide.



- The North reported a 25% increase in rape cases.

- The Northeast experienced a 13.2% rise.

- The Midwest saw a 9.7% increase.

- The Southeast had a 4.8% increase.



The FBSP suggests this rise in reported cases may link to increased awareness and visibility of sexual violence.

