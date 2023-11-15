U.S. Postpones Asia Trade Deal Amid Criticism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Biden administration delayed a trade agreement with Asia, initially planned for the APEC summit in San Francisco.



This postponement, announced on Monday, follows internal critiques.



President Joe Biden was set to announce progress on this deal during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.



He is also scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit.



Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen mentioned that more work is needed on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework trade component (IPEF).



She stated this after leading discussions with APEC finance ministers.



While acknowledging progress in key areas for the U.S., such as supply chains, environmental concerns, and sustainable finance, Yellen noted that the trade aspect remains incomplete.







The IPEF aims to establish business standards across 40% of the global economy. This includes major economies like the U.S., Japan, and India.



The framework includes countries like Australia, South Korea, and many in Southeast Asia but notably excludes China.



U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat and labor union supporter, called for removing trade from the IPEF before the summit.



He emphasized the need for enforceable labor standards in any trade agreement.



This stance reflects concerns among some Democrats who fear the IPEF might resemble the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) .



The TPP, a more ambitious trade deal introduced by former President Barack Obama, faced criticism for potentially neglecting American workers' interests.



Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the TPP shortly after taking office in 2017.



He argued that the agreement failed to represent American labor interests adequately.







