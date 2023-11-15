Strengthening Air Defense Partnerships In Europe

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paris dispelled concerns about Germany's commitment to the Future Air Combat System (FCAS) program.



Doubts had emerged after a British newspaper article speculated about Germany's potential shift to the competing GCAP project.



General Jean-Luc Moritz, the French military director of FCAS , confirmed that the program maintains a positive work environment and is on schedule.



He sees no signs of Germany withdrawing its support, which is integral to the tri-nation initiative involving France and Spain.



In a significant development, General Moritz also confirmed Belgium's interest in joining the FCAS.



This follows French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement in June. Belgium will initially participate as an observer, aiming to become a full partner later.



A memorandum of understanding, marking Belgium's entry into the program, is slated for signing by year's end.



The seminar also touched on Sweden's potential involvement.







Initially part of the British Tempest project, now the GCAP, Sweden remains undecided about its future air force direction.



It will not make a decision for at least two years, with an announcement expected by 2031.



Sweden faces choices regarding its national Gripen aircraft fleet.



Options include either developing a new system independently, acquiring one, or collaborating with a partner, potentially leading to involvement in either FCAS or GCAP.



General Moritz revealed ongoing studies of four fighter designs within the FCAS.

FCAS aims to narrow down the aircraft design options

The program centers around the Next-Generation Weapon System (NGWS), including the development of a Next-Generation Fighter (NGF).



The NGF is a critical element of the seven-pillar project.



The remaining pillars encompass the development of an engine, drones (termed remote carriers), a combat cloud system, simulation technology, new platform sensors, and advanced stealth technology.



Looking ahead, the FCAS aims to narrow down the aircraft design options to two by next June, targeting the final design completion by March 2025.



Moritz highlighted the necessity for interoperability among future European combat aircraft.



By 2030, European air forces are expected to operate nearly a thousand Europe-developed fighters.



This fleet will comprise approximately 300 French Rafales, 450 Eurofighters, and over 200 Swedish Gripens, along with nearly 400 F-35s acquired from the U.S. by various countries.

