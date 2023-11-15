Israeli Forces Invade Al-Shifa Medical Complex In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces, early Wednesday, invaded the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, following days of intense siege marked by tank deployment and the severance of fuel and electricity supplies.Hospital director Mohammed Zaqout confirmed the intrusion into the surgical and emergency facilities, emphasizing the absence of any evidence of the presence of Hamas personnel in the hospital during the operation.In a statement, Hamas placed full responsibility for the consequences of the Israeli army's incursion on U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration.Concurrently, the Palestinian Health Minister, in an official statement, squarely held the occupying forces accountable for the well-being of medical personnel, patients, and displaced individuals within the Al-Shifa compound.The medical complex, housing approximately 650 patients, including 100 in critical care and pediatric units, along with around 500 medical staff and 4,000 displaced individuals, faces dire circumstances exacerbated by the persistent power outage resulting from fuel depletion.The hospital, now in its sixth consecutive day of strict blockade, has been rendered non-operational due to the lack of electricity and water. Additionally, ambulances are barred from entering or exiting the premises. The complex has suffered extensive damage from Israeli air raids and artillery strikes, targeting vital infrastructure such as the oxygen station, water tanks, wells, and key medical departments, including the cardiac and vascular center and the maternity ward.Tragically, more than 40 Palestinians, including critical care patients and infants in incubators, have lost their lives due to oxygen shortages resulting from the bombing of the power generation station and the depletion of fuel supplies within the complex.Providing a sobering overview of the broader impact, the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, spanning from October 7th, has led to a staggering toll of 11,320 deaths. Among these, 4,650 are children, and 3,145 are women, underscoring the severe humanitarian crisis gripping the region.