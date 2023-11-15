UNICEF: No Place Safe For Children In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell said: What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss, and displacement. Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn.In a press statement, Russell added that the grave violations committed against children include killing, maiming, abductions, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the denial of humanitarian access.In Gaza, more than 4,600 children have reportedly been killed, with nearly 9,000 reportedly injured, while around 1,500 children are missing and believed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings and homes.Furthermore, Russell emphasized that the intermittent opening of Gaza's border crossings to shipments of humanitarian supplies is insufficient to meet the skyrocketing needs, calling for ensuring the protection and assistance of children as per international humanitarian law.A report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said "For the fourth consecutive day, following the collapse of services and communications at hospitals in the north, the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza did not update casualty figures."The reported fatality toll of Palestinians in Gaza as of 10 November (latest update provided) stood at 11,078, of whom 4,506 were said to be children and 3,027 women.About 2,700 others, including some 1,500 children, have been reported missing and may be trapped or dead under the rubble, awaiting rescue or recovery. Another 27,490 Palestinians have reportedly been injured.