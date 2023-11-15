Amir Receives Credentials Of Six New Ambassadors To Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received the credentials of six new Ambassadors to the State at his Amiri Diwan office on Tuesday morning.

HH the Amir received the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba HE Alain Perez Torres, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Ali Salehabadi, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic HE Ioannis Ioannidis, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore HE Wong Chow Ming, Ambassador of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay HE Marcelo Esteban Gerona Morales, and Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania HE Mohamed Habibu Awesi.

HH the Amir welcomed the new Ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties and the ties between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to His Highness, and their wishes for further development and progress for the Qatari people.

Their Excellencies the Ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.