Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Australian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Tuesday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia HE Penny Wong.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the necessity of concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and the permanent opening of the Rafah border crossing to ensure the continuous flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, expressing Qatar's deep concern about the catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

His Excellency reiterated Qatar's categorical rejection of the repeated crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in targeting civilian facilities, including hospitals, schools, and population centers in Gaza Strip, considering these actions as a serious escalation that poses severe consequences for the security and stability of the region.

His Excellency also underlined Qatar's ongoing efforts in mediating the release of hostages, noting that the continued shelling aggravates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates the ongoing efforts.

On her part, HE the Australian Foreign Minister expressed her country's appreciation for Qatar's efforts in opening the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. She also thanked the State of Qatar for its efforts in evacuating Australian citizens from Gaza.