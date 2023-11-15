Minister Of Interior Attends Opening Of Milipol Paris 2023 Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani joined the Minister of the Interior of the French Republic HE Gerald Darmanin in the opening of the Milipol Paris 2023 exhibition on Tuesday.

The two ministers inspected the security exhibition pavilions and were briefed on the latest security technology offered by the companies.