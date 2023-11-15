President Of The Republic Of South Africa Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Doha, Tuesday evening, on an official visit to the country.



His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the State of Qatar HE Ghulam Hoosein Asmal.