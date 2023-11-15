Old Doha Port Joins Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha Port participated in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023 with a special pavilion designed to reflect the structures of the Mina district and highlight Qatari architectural art.

This inaugural participation is part of marketing plans aimed at attracting yachts to Doha and promoting it as a unique tourist destination for receiving cruise ships.

The port management has implemented a new mechanism to organize the entry of yachts into the country, facilitating the associated procedures, making it an official gateway for registering yacht entries and exits.

The executive director of the port Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla expressed satisfaction with the level of participation, which supports the marketing strategies and plans that will be implemented in the next phase.

The pavilion received admiration from exhibition visitors and organizers who learned about all the details of the port, its components, and various facilities.