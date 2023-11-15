Vietnam Inaugurates Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Vietnamese pavilion was inaugurated at the international area at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, featuring a group of plants and flowers that were brought from Vietnam to Doha, in addition to displaying Vietnam's efforts in agricultural development and preserving environmental diversity and the picturesque nature for which it is famous.

The pavilion was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State of Qatar HE Tran Dok Hong and the Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General HE Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions and ambassadors accredited to the State, a number of government officials and those interested in agricultural and environmental affairs, in addition to a number of members of the Vietnamese community in Qatar.

The Vietnam pavilion tells the story of a people with a rich heritage, full of possibilities and opportunities, a vibrant culture and beautiful landscapes. It also reveals a group of Vietnam's success stories in agriculture and its vision of preserving the environment and achieving sustainable development.

The pavilion highlights information about the Vietnamese people, the nature of their country, and development trends as it mixes traditional and contemporary elements in all its tourist places.

Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar HE Tran Dok Hong indicated that the Vietnam pavilion showcases the most prominent agricultural practices and Vietnam's rich cultural heritage, reflects its commitment to sustainable and innovative agricultural methods, and highlights its diverse culture.

He expressed his hope that the pavilion would contribute to enhancing the public's understanding and appreciation of Vietnam's contributions to the agricultural and cultural field at the global level.

In turn, Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General HE Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa said that the journey of cultural, civilizational, and development communication between world countries met in one place on the land of Qatar for a common future between them, which brings promising opportunities to strengthen international partnerships and develop the prospects for fruitful cooperation in agricultural and environmental preservation fields among world countries in benefit of future generations through the global event Expo 2023 Doha, which brings together more than 80 countries, in addition to the participation of the most important institutions, organizations, international bodies, and elite innovators and creators from various parts of the world.