Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Canada's Representative On Hostages Issues

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Tuesday with Canada's Representative on Hostages Issues HE Julie Sunday, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the recent developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the State of Qatar's continued efforts to mediate the release of hostages, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates the efforts being made.

For her part, HE Julie Sunday expressed Canada's gratitude for the State of Qatar for its efforts in evacuating Canadian citizens from Gaza.

