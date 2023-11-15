               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Canada's Representative On Hostages Issues


11/15/2023 1:02:54 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Tuesday with Canada's Representative on Hostages Issues HE Julie Sunday, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the recent developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the State of Qatar's continued efforts to mediate the release of hostages, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates the efforts being made.

For her part, HE Julie Sunday expressed Canada's gratitude for the State of Qatar for its efforts in evacuating Canadian citizens from Gaza.

MENAFN15112023000063011010ID1107425258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search